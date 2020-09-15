FAU reports over 100 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases

With the 104 positive cases total, this marks an uptick of 62 cases.

The amount of positive COVID-19 cases at FAU continue to rise. Photo by Alex Liscio.

Positive coronavirus cases at FAU continue to increase Tuesday as 102 students and two employees were counted on the university’s update page. A new feature was added where it also counts the “Active COVID-19 Positive Cases,” which is at 56 students, zero employees.

The website doesn’t say what an “active” case is, but there are various definitions from different sources. To Chattanoogan.com, an active case is “calculated by taking the total number of positive cases (after you have a swab placed in your nose and you are told it is positive) and subtracting out the number of people that have recovered.”

Per WHSV, a case is considered active when the individual tests positive for coronavirus within 21 days.

Any further updates regarding FAU’s understanding of an active case will be included at a later date.

The University Press reported on the number of cases on Sept. 9 where the amount was at 42 cases total. This marks an uptick of 62 positive cases.

On Aug. 31, the UP received information from FAU spokesperson Joshua Glanzer that the cases were at a total of three.

FAU has implemented a system on their coronavirus page where they update the numbers every 30 minutes using Microsoft Power BI, a business analytics service.

“As far as the numbers that are populated in the dashboard on the FAU coronavirus page, they are automatically updated roughly every 30 minutes,” Glanzer said. “[They] come from positive test results that have been directly reported or recorded to Student Health Services.”

The most recent update from the FAU coronavirus page is from Sept. 8 as it talks about testing and contact tracing.

It mentions the 25-page reopening plan that was introduced on June 13 and how it “details virus testing program[s] and contact tracing protocol to promote a healthy and safe learning and working environment. Faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to review the details on the additional information on the dedicated COVID-19 website.”

Additionally, it has the location of the Boca Raton Student Health Services office that offers walk-up testing for asymptomatic individuals Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but if the person has symptoms, they “are not permitted to [be tested] at the walk-up site unless they have been referred by a member of the FAU SHS clinical team.”

The phone numbers for the three clinic locations on each campus can be found here:

Boca Raton: 561-297-3512

Davie: 954-236-1556

Jupiter: 561-799-8678

The University Press will provide daily updates on Twitter because of the rising number of positive coronavirus cases.

Zachary Weinberger is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @ZachWeinberger.