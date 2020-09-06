FAU Football: Cordel Littlejohn and La’Darius Henry opt-out of the 2020 season

Both Littlejohn and Henry played no games last season as they will wait until the 2021 season to get their opportunity.

Littlejohn(left) and Henry(right) are the second and third FAU Football players to opt out of the 2020 season. Photos by Alex Liscio.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cordel Littlejohn and redshirt freshman cornerback La’Darius Henry have decided to opt-out of the 2020 football season.

Willie Taggart, head coach for FAU football, confirmed their decisions to opt-out in a press conference on September 5.

“Those are the guys that I can think [of] off the top of my head who [have] opted out,” Taggart said.

The first player to opt-out for FAU was safety Quran Hafiz, who opted out in August due to his family and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Littlejohn and Henry played no games last season as they will wait until the 2021 season to get their opportunity.

With them opting out, it comes at the cost of FAU having their depth at the wide receiver and cornerback positions be reduced.

Their decisions to opt-out comes after three football players for FAU tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

To maintain safety for its players and coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic, C-USA teams must conduct tests three times per week on players, coaches, and support staff.

FAU football will start its season at 4 p.m. against Georgia Southern on Sept. 19 and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Richard Pereira is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.