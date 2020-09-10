FAU athletics announces that they will allow 20 percent capacity at the football stadium this season

Of the 20 percent allowed by the university, 2,500 of those seats will be reserved for students.

Other precautions will be taken at the stadium like contactless entry and the requirement of face masks. Photo by Alex Liscio.

On Thursday, Florida Atlantic University athletics announced that the football stadium will allow 20 percent capacity for fans during the upcoming football season. This allows for a capacity of 6,000 fans at FAU stadium.

Of that 20 percent, 2,500 of those seats will be reserved for FAU students.

According to a press release from FAU athletics, the ticket office is in the process of completing a finalized socially-distanced seating plan to create a safe and enjoyable experience for all spectators.

Other Florida schools allowing fans are Miami (13,000), The University of Florida (17,000), UCF (11,051), and Florida State University (19,280).

Of FAU’s road opponents this season, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, and the University of Southern Mississippi will also be allowing fans. Florida International University has yet to announce its format.

There will be extra precautions taken during the gameday experience as well, including mobile ticketing and contactless entry for most fans, the ban of tailgating before all FAU football games this fall, and the requirement of face coverings at all times inside FAU Stadium unless a fan is eating or drinking in their assigned seat.

Season ticket holders who purchased tickets for the 2020 season already will be contacted by the FAU Athletics Ticket Office with more information soon.

This news comes after Palm Beach County announced that they will be heading into Phase 2 of re-opening, allowing bowling alleys, movie theaters, and other indoor entertainment facilities to open.

As of Sept. 9, Palm Beach County has 2,056 COVID-19 cases, while 42 of them are from FAU.

Colby Guy is the Features Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs.