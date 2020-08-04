QB Chris Robison no longer with the Owls, more roster changes ensue

Both Robison and Leroy were expected to play a vital role in the team’s plans this upcoming season.

Editor’s Note: More information has been added to accurately reflect the timeline of dismissals and rejoining of Robison to the FAU football program and the allegations that were attached to him.

As FAU’s football players return to campus in preparation for the start of preseason camp, it looks like the Owls will be without one of its biggest contributors this season as quarterback Chris Robison is “no longer with the team,” a university spokesperson told the University Press.

Robison was dismissed from the team in 2019 for an alleged sexual battery case, but was reinstated back to the team that June after the investigation concluded.

The University Press previously wrote about the investigation into the alleged sexual battery case, and where FAU may have violated a law.

When he was a redshirt sophomore, Robison became the program’s all-time single-season passing yards leader, throwing for 3,701 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He also earned Conference USA (C-USA) Championship MVP, Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl Offensive MVP, and first-team C-USA honors.

Linebacker Akileis Leroy was also not listed on the preseason roster.

As a junior, Leroy racked up 101 total tackles (55 solo), 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions, while securing second-team C-USA honors.

Leroy did not play in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl due to suspension and was just recently added back onto the roster.

Both players were expected to make a major leap this season and potentially lead FAU to the program’s first top 25 ranking.

Robison was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, which is given to the nation’s best player, and the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback.

Leroy was also named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, which is given to the nation’s best defensive player.

Robison’s departure creates a quarterback controversy as Nick Tronti will be expected to battle Willie Taggart Jr., Justin Agner, and Javion Posey for the starting job.

Barring any last-minute changes, FAU is expected to kick-off its 2020 football season Sept. 19 on the road against Georgia Southern.

