FAU to be used as an early voting site, strict social distancing guidelines in place

Voting will be located at the FAU Housing and Residential Education Building.

The FAU Housing and Residential Education Building will be open as a polling location until Aug. 16 to registered Palm Beach voters. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU announced via its Twitter account Monday that they will host an early voting location for the 2020 Primary Election.

Starting today, all PBC registered voters can early vote for the 2020 Primary Election at #FAU‘s Boca campus. Early voting on campus runs through SUN, AUG 16. Hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

Location: FAU Housing & Residential Education Building Room 109.

Map ➡️ https://t.co/2810B5LhWH — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) August 3, 2020

The polling location will be open from Aug. 3 through Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the FAU Housing and Residential Education Building. All Palm Beach County voters who were registered before the July 20. deadline will be able to vote early at FAU.

To ensure everyone’s safety who chooses to go out and vote during the coronavirus pandemic, a few extra precautions have been put in place at the polling location.

Signs will lead to the location and will inform the voter to wear a mask, bring a black ballpoint pen, that everyone ensures they are practicing social distancing of at least six feet, and to wash your hands.

Once inside, you will be directed to an individual who will check to ensure that you are registered to vote and they will prepare the ballot. This process is done through a clear plastic screen to separate you from the volunteer. All volunteers wear masks and have hand sanitizer readily available at each station.

The volunteer will hand you the ballot once they have confirmed all the information is correct. They also offer a ballpoint pen that you can take home which said, “I voted” on the side.

The polling booths are socially distanced from each other and have dividers around them for privacy.

Once you have finished filling out your ballot, a volunteer directs you to the location where you will scan it. They will then escort you to a table to pick up your “I voted” sticker and will escort you to the exit.

At no time during the process are you within six feet of another person, and you will have no physical contact with any of the volunteers.

If you are someone who doesn’t feel safe heading out to a polling location during the early voting period or on election day, you can still request a Vote-by-Mail ballot.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.. If you are unable to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot in time, you can visit a Palm Beach County voting office where one will be printed for you.

Early voting ends on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. If you miss the early voting window, or don’t request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, you will have to vote on Election Day which is Aug. 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your polling location.

You can use this link to find your Election Day polling location.

Jensen Jennings is the sports editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Jensen_Jennings.