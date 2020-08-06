FAU Football: WR Rahsaan Lewis is transferring to Kentucky

Lewis transferred to FAU in 2019 after playing one season at UCF.

Rahsaan Lewis, son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, is transferring to the University of Kentucky alongside his brother, Rayshad. Photo by Alex Liscio.

Former FAU wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis, son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, announced Wednesday via his Instagram that he is transferring to the University of Kentucky.

Lewis entered the transfer portal on July 6 and Kentucky will be his third FBS football program in three years.

Originally committing to the University of Central Florida out of high school, Lewis played just one season (2018) at UCF before transferring to FAU for the 2019 season.

During his time at UCF, Lewis played at the defensive back position, where he appeared in seven games and finished the season with four total tackles. His first appearance came on Oct. 6 against Southern Methodist University and he didn’t record his first tackle until Nov. 1 against Temple.

Lewis made the switch to the offensive side of the ball during the spring when he was still at UCF. He appeared in four games last season for the Owls before redshirting. He mainly contributed on special teams and had one kick return against Wagner for eight yards.

After the graduations of Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison, it appeared Lewis would have a shot to work his way up the wide receiver depth chart this season.

Lewis will not be heading to the University of Kentucky alone, as his brother Rayshad Lewis also announced yesterday that he would be transferring to Kentucky from the University of Maryland.

With fall camp officially underway for the Owls, one thing to watch for will be the wide receivers and tight ends. Four of the five reception leaders (Antoine, Harrison, John Raine, and Harrison Bryant) from last season are no longer with FAU and neither is quarterback Chris Robison.

While the Owls lose most of their receiving production from last season, they still have plenty of weapons for whoever is named the starting quarterback.

John Mitchell and Willie Wright are the leading returning wide receivers from last year’s squad. New wide receiver transfers Aaron Young (Duke) and TJ Chase (Clemson) will also challenge for starting spots at the receiver position.

With the departure of Robison, first-year head coach Willie Taggart will have to find his new signal-caller for the upcoming season. Nick Tronti, Javion Posey, Justin Agner, and Willie Taggart Jr. will all have their chance to compete for the starting job this fall.

With the coronavirus still in full effect, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding what the season could look like for FAU. The Owls have already had their first two games of the season against Minnesota and Stony Brook canceled.

Currently, FAU is scheduled to kick off its season Sept. 19 on the road against Georgia Southern. There are still questions that need to be answered if FAU is going to defend its Conference USA title.

Jensen Jennings is the sports editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Jensen_Jennings.