FAU Football: Linebacker Akileis Leroy ineligible to play this fall

Leroy was expected to play a key role in part of the team’s plan to repeat their conference championship.

Akileis Leroy will not be suiting up for the Owls this season. Photo by Alex Liscio.

On Sunday, less than a month before the start of the football season for FAU, news broke that senior linebacker Akileis Leroy is ineligible to play, according to a report by FAU Owl’s Nest.

Earlier in the offseason, Leroy was expected to return this season, after being suspended for the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl for academic reasons.

Leroy was expected to be one of three returning starters for the defense, along with redshirt senior defensive end Leighton McCarthy and senior safety Zyon Gilbert. This is a big loss for FAU, as he was an important part of the defense last season.

Before his third year, Leroy only had a total of 45 tackles (26 solo), 0.5 sacks, and no interceptions.

In 2019, Leroy put up incredible numbers to help FAU defensively on the way to its second Conference USA (C-USA) championship in three years.

Last season, Leroy recorded a school- record 15.5 tackles for loss. He also had 101 total tackles (55 solo), 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 13 starts. Leroy was also named to second-team All-Conference USA.

In July, Leroy was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, an award given to the best defensive player in the country.

FAU was led by Leroy and quarterback Chris Robison last season, and they were set to defend their C-USA title and receive their first AP top-25 ranking this year.

A university spokesperson told the University Press earlier this offseason that Robison is “no longer with the team”.

FAU is set to open its season on the road against Georgia Southern on September 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+.

