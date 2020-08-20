FAU Football: BJ Emmons named in top 250 watch list of the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

If selected, he will be the fourth Owl to play in the Senior Bowl.

FAU RB BJ Emmons was a heavy contributor in the Owls bowl win against SMU as he had 17 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. Photo by Alex Liscio.

BJ Emmons, senior running back for FAU’s Football team, has been named to the top 250 watch list of the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

FAU Football posted the announcement on Twitter congratulating Emmons for being named to the top 250.

Congrats to BJ Emmons on being named to the @seniorbowl Top 250! 👊#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/o85vrLC84X — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) August 20, 2020

What the spot means is that Emmons has been chosen as a player to watch for the 2020 season as he has a chance to be invited to the game.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game dedicated to players who have finished their college eligibility and showcases the best prospects for the NFL Draft. The game is expected to be played on January 30.

Emmons is coming off a 2019 season where his time was limited due to an ankle injury against Ohio State in the season opener but managed to come back to help FAU win their second Boca Raton Bowl against SMU by recording 17 carries, 72 yards, and a touchdown. Emmons finished the season playing five games with 51 carries, 237 yards, and six touchdowns.

If selected, Emmons will join former Owls running back Alfred Morris (2012), cornerback D’Joun Smith (2015), and tight end Harrison Bryant (2020) to play in the Senior Bowl.

C-USA is planning to have football start in the fall as FAU is scheduled to begin their season against Georgia Southern on September 19.

Richard Pereira is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.