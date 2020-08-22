Conference USA announce postponement of soccer and volleyball seasons

The seasons for both sports will now commence in the Spring of 2021.

Conference USA, which FAU is a member, has postponed the fall season for soccer and volleyball. Photo courtesy of Conference USA.

On Friday, Conference USA announced the seasons for soccer and volleyball will be postponed until the spring of 2021.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂-𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Full release: https://t.co/h3I308oE2S pic.twitter.com/NjPNMW0GVH — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 21, 2020

The announcement came as a result of the decision the NCAA Division I Board of Directors made to postpone fall championships to spring.

“The move to the spring allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a C-USA championship, but have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA championships,” C-USA said in their statement.

After C-USA made the announcement, FAU Athletics posted on Twitter that competition involving soccer and volleyball is delayed to spring.

FAU men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball have yet to announce schedules for their seasons, likely due to the uncertainty of maintaining the safety of the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While soccer and volleyball will have to wait until the spring to start their seasons, football will not be affected as C-USA made plans to have it start in the fall, despite FAU football pausing practices due to having three confirmed cases within the team.

Being the only sport playing in the fall, FAU football is expected to start their season against Georgia Southern on September 19.

Richard Pereira is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.