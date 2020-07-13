Four-Star QB Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, verbally commits to FAU

Sanders led Trinity Christian-Ceder Hill to a 13-1 record and a third straight Division II state title.

FAU Head Coach Willie Taggart continues his hot streak with a verbal commitment from Shedeur Sanders. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU head coach Willie Taggart continues his great recruiting streak as four-star (24/7 Sports) quarterback recruit Shedeur Sanders has verbally committed to FAU for the 2021 season. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, chose FAU over offers from Louisville, UCF, Alabama, Arizona State, and Baylor per 24/7 Sports.

Sanders, who is the 22nd ranked quarterback recruit in the nation, led Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill to a 13-1 record in his junior season and won a third consecutive Division II state title in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

Sanders is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the program in FAU history since RB Jordan Scarlett, whose 2013 commitment was short-lived.

In his junior year, Sanders threw for 3459 yards and 47 touchdowns with only four interceptions while rushing for 226 yards and 11 touchdowns on 94 attempts.

In his sophomore year, he led Trinity Christian to a 14-0 record, also winning a state championship, while throwing for 2977 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Sanders will play his senior season at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill and will join the Owls in 2021.

The Class of 2021 recruit will join Chris Robison, Willie Taggart Jr., Javion Posey, and Nick Tronti in FAU’s quarterback room.

He joins Terique Owens, Warren Sapp II, and Michael Irvin II as sons of NFL Hall of Famers on the FAU roster.

