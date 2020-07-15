FAU Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater retiring this summer

In a statement and email sent to students and faculty earlier today, FAU President John Kelly announced the impending retirement later this summer of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater.

After a long & distinguished career serving Florida, #FAU‘s VP and CFO @JeffAtwater will retire later this summer. I am grateful to Jeff for his 20+ years of service and wish him a long and happy retirement. https://t.co/uTxoMPgQke pic.twitter.com/lFeFaq3aRk — Dr. John Kelly (@FAUpresident) July 15, 2020

“While his departure will leave big shoes to fill at FAU, I am extremely pleased for Jeff and his family as they transition to this exciting phase of their lives,” Kelly said.

Atwater came to FAU from serving previously in the cabinet of then-governor Rick Scott as Chief Financial Officer, taking the same position at FAU on July 1, 2017.

“I am extremely grateful to Jeff for his more than 20 years of service to this wonderful state, and most recently, to this university,” President Kelly said in his statement. “Please join me in thanking Jeff [Atwater] for his commitment and dedication, and if you have the opportunity, wish him a long and happy retirement.”

President Kelly also said that he will appoint an interim CFO while searching for a permanent replacement for Atwater.

