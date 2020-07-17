FAU Football: Home opener against Stony Brook cancelled

The game, scheduled for Sept. 12, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is now the second game that's been cancelled for FAU, with the first being their season opener against Minnesota. Photo by Alex Liscio.

Another game on the FAU Football schedule for 2020 has been scrapped, as the CAA Conference has suspended all fall sports this upcoming season.

#CAAFB announced today that the Conference’s Board of Directors has voted to suspend conference competition in the Fall of 2020 due to continuing concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic 📰 https://t.co/xF0dNTUYsD pic.twitter.com/IgvLJCmUnQ — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) July 17, 2020

First reported by Bruce Feldman of FS1 on Thursday, the Stony Brook Seawolves were scheduled to travel to Boca Raton to face the Owls in their home opener on Sept. 12.

SOURCES: The CAA conference is expected to announce tomorrow that the league will not be playing football this fall. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 16, 2020

This is the second game which has been cancelled on FAU’s schedule due to COVID-19. The opening game for FAU was scheduled to be against Minnesota in the Golden Gophers stadium, but the Big Ten cancelled all non-conference games last week.

FAU was contracted to pay Stony Brook $400,000 for playing in Boca Raton according to Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post, but it is unknown if FAU will still owe the Seawolves.

On the same day as NCAA Commissioner Mark Emmert saying that there needs to be a “better handle” on the pandemic if there were to be college football this year, this recent cancellation of all sports in the CAA is a trend in the wrong direction.

More scheduling announcements will be made as the season comes close to it’s beginning, but for now, the Owls season opener will be at home against USF on Sept. 26.

Joseph Acosta is the Managing Editor at the FAU University Press. For all inquiries regarding this story or any other stories, email him at [email protected], or tweet him @acosta32_jp.