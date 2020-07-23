FAU Athletics suspends fall sports competition until at least Sept. 1

Conference USA has yet to reveal their plans for the upcoming fall semester.

When it comes to football, the Owls first two games on their schedule have been canceled. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU Athletics will be delaying all fall competition until at least Sept. 1 according to an announcement they put out on Twitter.

FAU Athletics will delay the start of fall sports competition until at least Sept. 1. pic.twitter.com/lIycGgCzvc — #WinningInParadise (@FAUAthletics) July 23, 2020

This news comes after FAU Football’s first two games of the season, which were set to take place on Sept. 3 at Minnesota and Sept. 12 vs. Stony Brook, were canceled. Their next scheduled game is Sept. 19 against Georgia Southern.

Although men’s and women’s soccer have yet to announce their schedule, their seasons will have to start later than usual, as they are usually slated to start in late August.

Women’s volleyball also may have to start later, but have yet to release their schedule.

FAU football had just started their on-field walkthroughs on Thursday after a lot of the team had arrived for voluntary workouts on June 8.

The suspension of fall athletics will not affect the football team’s planned workouts to prepare for Willie Taggart’s first season as head coach. The other sports remain unaffected by this decision at this point.

Conference USA has yet to determine what the fate of their fall sports season will be as other conferences, like the Big Ten and the Colonial Athletic Association, have gone with either a conference only schedule or canceling their season as a whole.

Colby Guy is the Features Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs.