FAU Athletics announces they will be switching to mobile-only ticketing

With this announcement, mobile-only ticketing is a way to prevent any contact between people. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU athletics will no longer be accepting paper tickets for all their future athletic events according to a press release.

According to the release, “Ticket buyers will no longer have the option to print tickets at home; the new digital ticketing system will provide quick and safe ticket delivery of season, mini-plan, and single-game tickets via smartphones.”

With the coronavirus still impacting our daily lives, it was only a matter of time before FAU and other sporting events would require fans to use only mobile ticketing.

Some of the benefits to mobile only ticketing includes: “Enhanced experience through contactless, safer entry. New and convenient way for fans to access tickets to FAU home games directly on their smartphone. Ease and flexibility to transfer tickets to friends and family,” according to the press release.

While there are many benefits to mobile only ticketing, fans might lose out on some of the perks from printed tickets. At the time of the release, it was unclear whether FAU would still give season ticket holders a printed ticket package as a keepsake.

This new process will take some getting used to by fans, especially ones who aren’t as adept at dealing with technology. FAU did provide step by step instructions for how fans can download the tickets, share the tickets, and access their tickets.

For fans who don’t have a smartphone, FAU provided them with a contact number for further assistance. They can also go to the box office on gameday and must have a valid form of ID for the name on the account.

There will probably be some growing pains with the implementation of this new process, but it will limit the contact people have with each other.

After the cancellation of FAU’s home opener against Stony Brook, the first time this new ticketing process will be tried at FAU stadium will be Sept. 26 when the Owls host the University of South Florida.

It is still unclear what will happen with fall sports for FAU as the men’s and women’s soccer teams have yet to receive their schedules, same with volleyball, and football has already seen their first two games of the season canceled.

Conference USA should announce something relatively soon regarding their plan for fall sports. The season is right around the corner and teams and fans still have no clarity on the issue.

