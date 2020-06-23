Florida Board of Governors approve FAU’s reopening plan for the fall semester

While the Florida Board of Governors approved FAU's reopening plan, there is still no timetable as to when operations will resume on campus. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU President John Kelly released a statement Tuesday that the university’s reopening plan for the fall semester has been approved by the State University System of Florida Board of Governors (BOG).

The 25-page plan details academics, classroom sizes, housing, athletics, and facial coverings. As part of the academic portion, the school will adopt a hybrid model of remote learning and face-to-face classes. However, after Thanksgiving break, classes will transition to virtual classes fully.

At the moment, there is no exact date at the moment when the campus will officially be open.

“An exact timeline of when the university will begin its return to on-campus operations is still to be determined,” Kelly said. “Nevertheless, we soon will arrange town hall-type discussions so particular aspects of the plan can be addressed in detail by individual divisions and departments. It’s likely you will be contacted by someone in your area with more details.”

The Board of Trustees at FAU reviewed the plan for the school’s reopening on June 12, which was presented by the FAU Vice President of Administrative Affairs Stacy Volnick.

“It is important to note this plan was formalized with the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff as our highest priority,” Kelly said. “All decisions were governed by the latest health recommendations from the state of Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

According to Kelly, much of the instruction will be fully remote, including any classes with more than 50 students and all graduate-level coursework, unless specially approved. Classrooms will also have a maximum of 25 percent capacity.

“Most on-campus instruction will also rely on classrooms that are equipped to stream or record content for students who cannot attend class meetings in person,” Kelly said. “Faculty members and students will follow strict physical distancing protocols in all classrooms and labs, with face coverings required.”

Other highlights of the approved plan can be found in the thread FAU posted on Twitter.

President Kelly’s full message and the plan in its entirety is available at https://t.co/S3unwrGx0v. ⬇️Here are some highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ePpQ7Uw3L8 — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) June 23, 2020

The full statement by President Kelly can be found here.

Zachary Weinberger is the sports editor of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @ZachWeinberger.