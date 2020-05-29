Vin Morris named head coach of FAU Hockey Club

Morris has spent the past eight years coaching the South Florida Golden Wolves, a developmental team in Pembroke Pines.

Morris and the Hockey club look to go further in the postseason this upcoming season after losing to Ole Miss in the first round. Photo courtesy of the FAU Ice Hockey Club.

The FAU Hockey Club announced they’ve hired Vin Morris as their next head coach.

“I’m really excited to join the team,” Morris said. “I’ve been watching them recently and they’ve made such a big turnaround and I hope I can continue to bring a winning attitude.”

According to the press release on their website, Morris spent the last eight years coaching U16 and U18 teams for the South Florida Golden Wolves, a developmental team ”for all aspiring hockey players in South Florida.”

Introducing our new Head Coach! Vinny is very excited about helping lead the club to another successful season and we are equally excited to have him as the Head Coach! More info: https://t.co/KJ9NJsuB75@achamensd3 @SECHChockey pic.twitter.com/Nfi3gvmBO2 — FAU ICE HOCKEY CLUB (@FAU_Hockey) May 29, 2020

He was also the Youth Hockey Director at Pines Ice Arena in Pembroke Pines, where he trained players between the ages of 3-24.

Morris played high school hockey at Matignon High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts and played three years of Junior Hockey for the Valley Jr. Warriors, the El Paso Rhinos and the New York Apple Core, winning a national championship with the Apple Core in 2009.

In 2009, Morris scored 15 goals and 35 points in 21 games for the Apple Core.

He finished off his playing career with NCAA Division III school Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“With my somewhat recent experience, I should be able to bring a lot to the table for the team,” Morris said. “My hope is to grow the program and help them improve and hopefully win a national title.”

Last season the Owls posted a 17-6-1 record and had a disappointing first-round exit in the American College Hockey Association South Regional tournament. Morris now looks to take the team to the next level.

