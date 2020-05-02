Head football coach Wilie Taggart narrowly defeats head baseball coach in first annual Coaches Schwab Trivia Show

A huge opening round from Taggart led to the first victory by an FAU coach on the show.

Coach Willie Taggart edged out Coach John McCormack in overtime to win the first ever Stump the Schwab: FAU Coaches Edition, hosted by the FAU MBA Association.

Howie Schwab, former host of the ESPN trivia game of the same name, virtually hosted FAU Football’s Taggart, FAU Baseball’s McCormack, FAU Softball’s Joan Joyce and FAU Basketball’s Dusty May in a three-round trivia competition that was live on Facebook and the FAU Athletics website.

Coach Taggart got off to a hot start in the Around the Horn Challenge, getting 12 of his 15 points in the first round. McCormack was close behind with 10 points in the opener, followed by Coaches May and Joyce, who had seven and five points, respectively.

The second round consisted of traditional trivia style questions, coming from the four categories of college football, Major League Baseball (MLB), college basketball and golf.

Taggart again won that round, correctly answering all three of the college football questions to make it to the finals. McCormack correctly answered two out of the three MLB questions, giving him enough of a gap between himself and May and Joyce to face Taggart in the finals.

The finals between Taggart and McCormack only included one question, but the coaches had to get as many correct answers as possible, with the first incorrect answer stopping their turn.

Coach Taggart went first, having to name the top 15 career passing yards leaders in the NFL. The new FAU Football coach only correctly answered ten out of the 15 players available, incorrectly answering Steve McNair for his final choice. McCormack was tasked with naming the past 15 MLB World Series champions. The leader of the FAU men’s baseball team also correctly answered ten out of 15, with his lone incorrect answer being the Minnesota Twins.

Because both coaches got 10 points, the first annual Stump the Schwab Coaches Edition went to overtime. Overtime was a back and forth answering period, with Taggart and McCormack required to name the first ten picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. McCormack and Taggart went back and forth, correctly naming players, until Coach McCormack jokingly answered Dusty May as a top ten pick in the draft. This eliminated him, dubbing Willie Taggart as the first winner of Stump the Schwab.

