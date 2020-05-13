FAU’s College of Business Executive Education program ranked #1 in Florida

With FAU ranked No. 59 globally, that marks a jump from 12 spots compared to last year when they were No. 71.

On May 10, the Financial Times released its list for open enrollment professional education programs and FAU’s College of Business Executive Education program ranked No. 1 in Florida and in the Southeast, as well as No. 11 in the U.S. nationally.

The Financial Times also had FAU ranked 59th among schools globally, an increase from being ranked 71st last year. Other countries featured on this list were the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, etc.

“We take pride in the caliber of our participants in the professional development programs,” Vegar Wiik, executive director of FAU Executive Education said in FAU’s Newsdesk. “We thank them for choosing FAU as their executive education provider, and we are proud to offer our convenient high-quality programs that empower South Florida working professionals to continue excelling in their careers.”

The College of Business has more than 60 programs as well as a Masters and Doctoral Program.

“Making the ‘Financial Times’ list of top Executive Education programs globally is a result of our deliberate efforts,” Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business said. “And it builds on the recognition we achieved in the past year for top online Graduate and International Business programs in ‘US News & World Report,’ and top Entrepreneurship programs in ‘Princeton Review’ and ‘Entrepreneur’ magazine.”

The Financial Times compiles its information through a questionnaire where FAU did better in almost every category in the Participant Survey and Business School Survey. FAU dropped slightly in the Follow-Up and Growth categories but stayed the same in the Aims Achieved category. This is also the second year that FAU has been featured on this list.

