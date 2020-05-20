FAU to be used as a COVID-19 testing site

FAU is the latest of over 40 testing sites in Palm Beach County.

To get tested for the coronavirus at FAU, it needs to be set up by appointment. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU is becoming a coronavirus testing site for residents in Palm Beach County, CBS 12 reported.

Testing will be done on the north end of campus at the FAU Tech Runway. Anyone over the age of 12 can be tested, even if asymptomatic. However, FAU’s testing site requires an appointment for testing, much like other COVID-19 testing sites in Palm Beach County like FITTEAM Ballpark and South County Civic Center.

In order to set an appointment or have any questions about the site, call 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The address is 901 NW 35th Street, Boca Raton, 33431.

