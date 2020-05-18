FAU is among the Florida’s State University System which is eyeing a return to campus this fall

FAU is among the universities in Florida that is preparing to reopen for the upcoming fall semester. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU and the other schools in the Florida State University System will be preparing to open their doors to students and faculty for the Fall 2020 semester.

Announced via press release on Monday, the guidelines for re-opening will be presented to the Board of Governors at a public meeting on May 28. A representative from each university will then present their individual plans to the Board of Governors at a board meeting on June 23, 2020.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board of Governors’ chair Syd Kitson said.

FAU announced on March 11, 2020 that classes would be transitioning to online “tentatively” through March 30, 2020. On March 17, 2020, Florida Universities were told to continue online instruction and to cancel all commencement ceremonies through the spring semester.

On April 20, 2020, FAU announced that classes would be taught remotely through at least the end of the summer semester which ends Aug. 7.

“Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board’s rigorous academic performance and student goals,” Kitson said.

The state of Florida entered phase one of the re-opening process on May 4, 2020. Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties were unable to open with the rest of the state. Palm Beach entered phase one May 11, 2020. While Broward and Miami-Dade entered phase one Monday.

“FAU’s status will depend on guidance from the state as well as the State University System’s Board of Governors,” Assistant Vice President for Media Relations and Public Affairs Joshua Glanzer said. “As of now, our summer classes are remote through Aug. 7.”

Jensen Jennings is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Jensen_Jennings.