Student in GPT death identified

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office on Friday confirmed the identity of the person who was found dead at Glades Park Tower earlier this month.

Isaac Nunamaker was a 19-year-old freshman at FAU, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office. Nunamaker was found alone in his dorm room two days after not answering phone calls, according to a family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The family member said they asked for the Housing department to conduct a welfare check, where a resident assistant goes to check in on a resident on their floor. This is how Nunamaker was found, the family member said.

“He was just a very genuine and reliable person,” said Fuller Saunders, a freshman at FAU and a friend of Nunamaker’s since third grade. “If you ever needed anything from him he was there, he was one of my best friends.”

While Nunamaker was identified, Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office Operations Manager Paul Petrino said that the cause of death is still unknown, and could take up to three months to be revealed. This is due to the toxicology report being done outside of the Palm Beach County office, he said.

The University Press reached out to an FAU spokesperson and Housing for comment, but has not received a response as of publication time.

Joseph Acosta is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @acosta32_jp.