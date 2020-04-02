The UP wants to hear your coronavirus stories

Lost a job? Sad about graduation? Had a terrible class on Zoom? However you’ve been impacted by coronavirus, we want to hear about it.

The University Press is looking for stories from you about how coronavirus, or any of its ramifications, has impacted you.

We’re starting a series called the Coronavirus Columns. Maybe you’ve lost your job — or maybe you’re an essential worker at a hospital or grocery store. Maybe you or someone you know has COVID-19. Maybe you’re still acclimating to online classes, sad about graduation or are now in another country taking your classes.

Whatever it is, we want to hear it from your point of view. This project will consist of your submitted columns, or first-person stories.

We’re looking for stories specifically from FAU students, staff, and alumni. Our only other requirements are that these must be first-person stories that have your name attached to them. Anonymous stories will not be accepted.

Besides that, the content and word count is up to you. No story idea is too big or too little. But for reference, this is the kind of story we’re looking for — it’s easy to read and tells a compelling story.

Submit your draft to [email protected], and one of our editors will be in touch.

Kristen Grau is the editor-in-chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her at @_kristengrau.