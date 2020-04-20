Online classes to continue through ‘at least’ end of summer

FAU announced Monday that classes would be taught remotely through “at least” the end of Summer III, which starts June 27 and ends Aug. 7.

The announcement came from FAU President John Kelly via email. It also stated that a decision on whether fall classes would be taught remotely would be announced “as information becomes available.”

“While these decisions may be disappointing to some people, the university is taking these steps to help prevent further spread of this coronavirus within our communities,” the email read.

FAU originally announced on March 11 over spring break that classes would be remote until March 30 due to concerns over COVID-19, the UP previously reported. There are currently 26 reported cases of COVID-19 among FAU students and faculty, according to an FAU spokesperson.

The Florida Board of Governors, the governing body of 12 public Florida universities, has not made an official announcement mandating remote summer courses for the State University System. However, UF, FSU and UCF have all announced their summer courses would be online as well.

As of publication time, Florida has 27,058 positive COVID-19 cases with 4,078 of them in Broward County and 2,260 in Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Kristen Grau is the editor-in-chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her at @_kristengrau.