FAU TE Harrison Bryant drafted by the Cleveland Browns

He was selected in the fourth round by the Browns as they look to compete in the AFC North.

FAU TE Harrison Bryant joins a Cleveland Browns team that looks to improve on their 6-10 record from last season. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU’s star tight end Harrison Bryant has taken the next step in his football career after being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft Saturday.

Bryant’s senior season was filled with accomplishments: he was elected unanimously as an All-American and won the John Mackey award, which is given to the best tight end in the country.

He goes down now as the tenth player in FAU history to be selected in the event. In 2019, former Owls running backs Devin Singletary and Kerrith Whyte Jr. were drafted.

Bryant didn’t break the record of the highest draft pick in program history as he was picked No. 115 but the record still holds with former FAU DB D’Joun Smith who was picked at No. 65 overall.

Bryant was selected early in the fourth round and the sixth tight end taken.

Nonetheless, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gets another target as he’ll be playing with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. However, Bryant does join a crowded tight end room as he’s with David Njoku and Hooper, who the Browns signed in free agency to a four-year deal.

Since he’ll have to compete for playing time, he should make an immediate impact in the passing game as in his senior season with the Owls, he caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant will have to work on his blocking ability and bulking up to compete against opposing NFL defenses.

The Georgia native has received high praise from analysts like NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein who compared Bryant to San Francisco 49ers pro bowl tight end George Kittle.

To learn more about the newest addition to the Cleveland Browns, check out the University Press’ draft profile on one of FAU’s all time great offensive players Harrison Bryant.

Zachary Weinberger is the sports editor of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @ZachWeinberger.