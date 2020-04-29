FAU announces special website to congratulate class of 2020

The special website will be active on May 6.

FAU announced on Wednesday that they will be celebrating their May 2020 graduates with a special website.

In an email coming from FAU President John Kelly, it stated that this website would include a listing of all graduates by college, feature student and faculty videos, include a social media feed, and more.

“I consider commencement a fundamental component of the educational experience at FAU,” Kelly stated in his email announcement. “ I want to assure our May graduates that every effort will be made to provide the opportunity to participate in a future commencement ceremony when it’s safe again to gather in large numbers.

Kelly said that there will be more to come in the email, with that information coming next week.

Seniors, friends, and family members are encouraged to share their FAU memories by using #FAUgrad so they can be shared during the virtual celebration.

Florida State University will be doing a Facebook Live graduation, containing similar elements as a regular graduations that students can watch from home. Florida International University will be doing something along the same lines as FAU — they’ll be making an a special commencement website containing the dean’s remarks and graduate slides containing the name of the graduate, their degree and a photo or video submitted by the graduate.

Kelly said in his email that there will be more information to come about the virtual commencement, stating “I don’t want to spoil the surprises, so stay tuned and I will provide more information next week.”

Colby Guy is a staff writer with the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs