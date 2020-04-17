Dead body found in FAU dorm last week

The body was found on April 7 in Glades Park Towers, FAU police’s crime log says.

A dead body was found in an FAU residence hall on April 7, according to FAU police’s crime log.

Paul Petrino, the operations manager of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office, said the office was called in and confirmed the death to the UP.

Petrino said the body was a male and that an official identification on the body would come within the week. A full toxicology report will be ready in about two to three months, he said.

The cause of death is unclear, and is currently ruled as an “unattended death,” which refers to a situation where a dead body isn’t found for “days, weeks or even months,” according to Aftermath, a biohazard removal service. FAU police declined to comment, citing that the case is still active. It’s unclear who found the body.

The crime log was updated on April 13, six days after the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joseph Acosta is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @acosta32_jp.