Boca governor encourages students to attend online programming

Last week, Student Government Gov. Alex Zand, Marketing Director Zach Sachs and Campus Treasurer Jordan Weisberg gave students updates through Instagram Live on how they can stay virtually involved with campus events.

Zand said that program directors from FAU Psychoeducational Programming, or PEP Talk, Program Board, and FAU Boca Students Advocating Volunteer Involvement (SAVI) have all been adjusting to working remotely and will be hosting events online through social media platforms.

“We’ve all been working as a team, doing the best we can to put on events, even though they are all remote,” says Weisberg.

Weisberg said Student Government and program directors from multiple departments are working together to make as many events remote if possible.

“We encourage all of you at home to practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay safe” said Zand.

Zand also talked to students about other campus programs, remote instruction, FAU dining services, graduation, pass/fail grading, the Student Union and the Campus Recreation Center.

A couple of virtual events coming up: On April 3 at 5 p.m., PEP Talk Director Rachelle Saint Louis will host a paint-with-me session on Instagram Live, and SAVI will be hosting webinars on sustainability on April 15 and 17.

