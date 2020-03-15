Florida Atlantic University's only student-run news source.
Interior+of+the+Atlantic+Dining+Hall.+Photo+by+Andrew+Fraieli

Interior of the Atlantic Dining Hall. Photo by Andrew Fraieli

Where and when you can eat at FAU next week

Here are the hours for the Food Court and Atlantic Dining Hall for the upcoming week.

Nichole Meyer, Contributing Writer

March 15, 2020

FAU announced this week that it is transitioning to 100 percent remote instruction starting March 16 through March 30.

While the Department of Housing and Residential Education has encouraged students to remain off-campus, some students remain in residence halls and student apartments. 

Students who remain on campus during this period are asked to visit their residence hall/student apartment main desk to notify the staff. In addition, students who are returning to campus must contact the Department of Housing and Residential Education ahead of their return at 561.297.2880 or [email protected].

Here’s where and when you can eat on campus until March 22. Although that is before students are expected to return to campus, a dining representative said the hours may be adjusted after March 22.

Atlantic Dining Hall

According to FAU Dining Services’ website, the periods in between meals will be used for sanitizing and cleaning.

Monday-Friday

  • 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. for breakfast
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for lunch
  •  4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner

Saturday and Sunday

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for brunch
  • 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner

Einstein Bros Bagels

Monday-Thursday

  • 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Friday

  • 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Starbucks

Monday-Thursday

  • 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Friday

  • 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Outtakes (Breezeway)

Monday-Thursday

  • 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Friday

  • 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Pizza Hut

Monday-Thursday

  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Friday

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Wendy’s 

Monday-Thursday

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Friday

  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Pollo Tropical

Monday-Thursday

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Friday

  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Subway

Monday-Friday

  • 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Students who are returning to campus to collect anything such as devices, textbooks and other material to continue their coursework remotely are welcome to do so, according to housing announcements. However, they should notify their residence hall/apartment main desk while doing so.

Nichole Meyer is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

Leave a Comment

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




UNIVERSITY PRESS • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in