Where and when you can eat at FAU next week

FAU announced this week that it is transitioning to 100 percent remote instruction starting March 16 through March 30.

While the Department of Housing and Residential Education has encouraged students to remain off-campus, some students remain in residence halls and student apartments.

Students who remain on campus during this period are asked to visit their residence hall/student apartment main desk to notify the staff. In addition, students who are returning to campus must contact the Department of Housing and Residential Education ahead of their return at 561.297.2880 or [email protected].

Here’s where and when you can eat on campus until March 22. Although that is before students are expected to return to campus, a dining representative said the hours may be adjusted after March 22.

Atlantic Dining Hall

According to FAU Dining Services’ website, the periods in between meals will be used for sanitizing and cleaning.

Monday-Friday

7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. for breakfast

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for lunch

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner

Saturday and Sunday

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for brunch

3 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner

Einstein Bros Bagels

Monday-Thursday

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Starbucks

Monday-Thursday

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Outtakes (Breezeway)

Monday-Thursday

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pizza Hut

Monday-Thursday

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wendy’s

Monday-Thursday

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pollo Tropical

Monday-Thursday

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Subway

Monday-Friday

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Students who are returning to campus to collect anything such as devices, textbooks and other material to continue their coursework remotely are welcome to do so, according to housing announcements. However, they should notify their residence hall/apartment main desk while doing so.

