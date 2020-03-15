Where and when you can eat at FAU next week
Here are the hours for the Food Court and Atlantic Dining Hall for the upcoming week.
March 15, 2020
FAU announced this week that it is transitioning to 100 percent remote instruction starting March 16 through March 30.
While the Department of Housing and Residential Education has encouraged students to remain off-campus, some students remain in residence halls and student apartments.
Students who remain on campus during this period are asked to visit their residence hall/student apartment main desk to notify the staff. In addition, students who are returning to campus must contact the Department of Housing and Residential Education ahead of their return at 561.297.2880 or [email protected].
Here’s where and when you can eat on campus until March 22. Although that is before students are expected to return to campus, a dining representative said the hours may be adjusted after March 22.
Atlantic Dining Hall
According to FAU Dining Services’ website, the periods in between meals will be used for sanitizing and cleaning.
Monday-Friday
- 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. for breakfast
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for lunch
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner
Saturday and Sunday
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for brunch
- 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner
Einstein Bros Bagels
Monday-Thursday
- 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday
- 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Starbucks
Monday-Thursday
- 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday
- 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Outtakes (Breezeway)
Monday-Thursday
- 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday
- 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pizza Hut
Monday-Thursday
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wendy’s
Monday-Thursday
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Pollo Tropical
Monday-Thursday
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Subway
Monday-Friday
- 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Students who are returning to campus to collect anything such as devices, textbooks and other material to continue their coursework remotely are welcome to do so, according to housing announcements. However, they should notify their residence hall/apartment main desk while doing so.
Nichole Meyer is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.