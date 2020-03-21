Gallery: FAU during coronavirus

With hardly any students left at FAU, take a look at what some of the most-populated spots on campus look like now.

With classes going fully online, many students who lived on campus have moved back home to finish their classes remotely.

On top of no in-person classes, many events at FAU have been postponed or canceled, leaving campus dead. Here’s what some of the Boca campus’ most crowded spots look like now…

Enlarge Parking Garage 2, one of FAU’s busiest blue lots near the library.



Enlarge Parking Lot 1, a parking lot typically filled with commuter students near University Theater.



Enlarge The walkway next to the Arts & Letters building.

Enlarge Social Sciences Building (also known as the Spaceship Building). This is also where many protests and demonstrations take place.

Enlarge A hallway being cleaned in General Classroom South.



Enlarge Outside of Wimberly Library, where you can typically find many students filtering in and out.



Enlarge Inside the Barry Kaye lecture hall on the Breezeway.



Enlarge Inside the Food Court, which is typically packed during the afternoon.



Enlarge The patio outside the newly-renovated Starbucks.

