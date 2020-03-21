Gallery: FAU during coronavirus

With hardly any students left at FAU, take a look at what some of the most-populated spots on campus look like now.
A classroom in the Culture and Society building.
Jesse Gann, Staff Photographer
March 21, 2020
With classes going fully online, many students who lived on campus have moved back home to finish their classes remotely.
On top of no in-person classes, many events at FAU have been postponed or canceled, leaving campus dead. Here’s what some of the Boca campus’ most crowded spots look like now…
