Gallery: FAU during coronavirus

With hardly any students left at FAU, take a look at what some of the most-populated spots on campus look like now.

A classroom in the Culture and Society building.

Jesse Gann, Staff Photographer
March 21, 2020

With classes going fully online, many students who lived on campus have moved back home to finish their classes remotely. 

On top of no in-person classes, many events at FAU have been postponed or canceled, leaving campus dead. Here’s what some of the Boca campus’ most crowded spots look like now…

Parking Garage 2, one of FAU’s busiest blue lots near the library.

Parking Lot 1, a parking lot typically filled with commuter students near University Theater.

The walkway next to the Arts & Letters building.

Social Sciences Building (also known as the Spaceship Building). This is also where many protests and demonstrations take place.

A hallway being cleaned in General Classroom South.

Outside of Wimberly Library, where you can typically find many students filtering in and out.

Inside the Barry Kaye lecture hall on the Breezeway.

Inside the Food Court, which is typically packed during the afternoon.

The patio outside the newly-renovated Starbucks.

