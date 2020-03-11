FAU announces classes go online-only starting Monday

FAU is moving classes fully online for approximately two weeks — as of Wednesday — due to coronavirus concerns.

All FAU classes are moving online starting Monday due to concerns over coronavirus, FAU announced via email Wednesday. The shift will “tentatively” go through March 30, the announcement read.

No cases of coronavirus have been reported at FAU, according to the university’s advisory page.

This comes after Florida’s Board of Governors, the governing body for most major Florida public colleges, instructed FAU to direct students not to return to campus after spring break.

FAU’s announcement says that all essential services — dining, counseling, health service and the library — will be available remotely or “on a limited basis.”

The announcement says that students living on campus are able to stay there, but guests will not be permitted.

In response, the library is introducing ways to access it online that you can view here.

