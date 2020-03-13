How coronavirus has impacted FAU
March 13, 2020
Conference USA suspends remainder of season for spring sports
All FAU sports will be suspended until further notice due to concerns over coronavirus.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Conference USA decided Thursday to suspend spring sport competition until further notice.
The men’s basketball team won their first round game against Old Dominion and was set to take on North Texas in the quarterfinals, but with restricted attendance. Originally, the conference basketball tournament was going to continue, but it wouldn’t be open to the general public.
“All remaining games will be played with the official team party, student-athlete family, credentialed media, television and radio crews and essential personnel,” Conference USA said in a statement Wednesday.
The next day, large-scale conferences around the country such as the SEC, ACC and others cancelled their tournaments. C-USA followed suit soon after.
Conference USA statement regarding spring sport competition: Effective immediately, all spring sport competition for Conference USA institutions is suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/N4AhEDQjg4
— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 12, 2020
The same thing goes for the women’s side of the bracket, however, the Owls were eliminated in the first round to UTEP, 95-67.
While the basketball teams were in the postseason, the baseball and softball season was in full swing, but now that has come to a halt. FAU baseball’s game against Penn on March 11 was cancelled due to the threat of the coronavirus, but softball’s last game was against FGCU on March 10.
The football season starts in the fall, but in the spring, the team conducts practices in late March which eventually leads to the spring game in mid-April. With the conference suspension of spring sports activities, that also is at a suspended until further notice.
It is yet to be determined when the programs will come back, but it’s not just collegiate sports that have stopped play. The NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS are just a couple of the professional leagues that have taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of the illness by cancellation.
Besides the sports programs, FAU announced Wednesday that the university is temporarily transitioning to “remote instruction” beginning on Mar. 16 with in-person class expected to resume on Mar. 30.
FAU announces classes go online-only starting Monday
FAU is moving classes fully online for approximately two weeks — as of Wednesday — due to coronavirus concerns.
All FAU classes are moving online starting Monday due to concerns over coronavirus, FAU announced via email Wednesday. The shift will “tentatively” go through March 30, the announcement read.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported at FAU, according to the university’s advisory page.
This comes after Florida’s Board of Governors, the governing body for most major Florida public colleges, instructed FAU to direct students not to return to campus after spring break.
FAU’s announcement says that all essential services — dining, counseling, health service and the library — will be available remotely or “on a limited basis.”
The announcement says that students living on campus are able to stay there, but guests will not be permitted.
In response, the library is introducing ways to access it online that you can view here.
FAU suspends travel to China, South Korea due to coronavirus
FAU announced last week that they were suspending university-related travel to South Korea. FAU suspended travel to China on Feb. 4.
In response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the globe, Florida Atlantic University is placing university-related travel restrictions.
Last week, FAU announced via email they would suspend travel to South Korea — and suspended travel to China on Feb. 4.
According to the update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Level 3 travel warning to South Korea, which says that all nonessential travel to South Korea should be avoided at this time.
The travel advisory in China, according to the US State Department, remains a Level 4, or “Do Not Travel.” According to the CDC, COVID-19 is a strand of coronavirus that has never been seen before, and was first reported in Wuhan, China in December.
FAU advised students in the warning to be weary of flu-like symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or a cough as these appear to be the symptoms experienced by those who have tested positive for the virus.
The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that the first two cases of coronavirus were officially confirmed in the Tampa Bay area.
.@CDCgov confirms Florida’s two cases of #COVID19. Visit @HealthyFla‘s dedicated information page for the latest updates and guidance: https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U. Know the Facts. #PublicHealth #WHO #Coronavirus
— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 2, 2020
The announcement also describes some preventative measures students can take to avoid catching the lethal virus. These include washing your hands with soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands, avoiding people who are sick, staying home if you are sick and disinfecting objects or surfaces before touching them.
The Miami Herald also reported that the three Department of Health labs in Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa can test for coronavirus as of Saturday.
Students with health concerns should contact FAU Student Health Services at 561-297-3512. For further questions, students may also email FAU’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety at [email protected].
