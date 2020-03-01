Comedian Gabriel Iglesias to perform at FAU

Iglesias’ show will be April 3 at 8 p.m. at the Barry Kaye Auditorium.

Gabriel Iglesias will perform at FAU in April. Photo courtesy of Program Board

While on his Beyond the Fluffy World Tour, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be stopping in Boca Raton to perform at FAU’s Spring Comedy Show.

The event, presented by Student Government and Program Board, will be held in the Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union on April 3. Tickets are free for FAU students and $25.00 for guests. The auditorium doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Assistant Director of Student Activities and Involvement Richard Mahler said that pricing and contract details are not available yet since they are still being finalized. Contracts for the openers are also still being finalized as well, Mahler said, but Iglesias will be bringing his own openers.

Iglesias was named one of the “Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018” by the Hollywood Reporter and has two stand-up shows on Netflix along with a Netflix show called “Mr. Iglesias.”

According to a Program Board Instagram post, around 300 tickets are left.

Students only get in free with a ticket, which you can reserve here once you log in. The limit is one ticket per student.

Annalise Wellman is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]